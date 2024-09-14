Zhemaletdinov on the falls of Zenit players: a slightly feminine football

CSKA midfielder Rifat Zhemaletdinov summed up the match with Zenit and accused his opponents of playing women’s football. His words on Saturday, September 14, are quoted by “RB Sport”.

“Questions about the behavior of Zenit players? What’s surprising? They always fall like that after every touch. It’s a bit of a feminine football. We fight, and they just fall. And the referee reacts to this and whistles,” Zhemaletdinov noted.

Earlier, on September 14, Zenit beat CSKA away with a minimum score in the eighth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The only goal for the visitors was scored by striker Luciano Gonda. Players from both teams received four yellow cards.

Zenit scored 20 points and displaced Moscow Lokomotiv from the first line of the RPL standings. CSKA with 13 points is in fifth place.