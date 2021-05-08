CSKA defeated Krasnodar at home in the match of the 29th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Saturday, May 8, and ended with a score of 3: 1 in favor of the hosts. Among the winners, goals were scored by Cidere Ejuque, Fedor Chalov and Mario Fernandez. The guests have scored a goal on account of Viktor Klasson.

CSKA interrupted a series of three matches without victories, scored 50 points and finished sixth in the championship. Krasnodar has 38 points and is in 11th position.

CSKA in the next round on May 16 will play an away game against Dynamo. Krasnodar will meet Rostov on the same day in a foreign field.