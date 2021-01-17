CSKA Moscow defeated SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) regular championship match, reports Interfax…

The meeting took place in Moscow and ended with a score of 3: 1. Brendan Lipsik scored in CSKA in the tenth minute. Konstantin Akulov scored the puck in the 39th minute of the game, and Sergei Andronov – in the 45th minute. The only goal scored by SKA was Emil Galimov (43rd minute).

The teams played their fourth match this season, three of which were won by CSKA hockey players.

In the Western Conference table, the army team has 71 points in 46 matches. SKA has 62 points in 47 matches, the team is on the second line.