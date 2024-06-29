CSKA hockey player Kamenev believes that football players are paid undeservedly much

CSKA Moscow hockey player Vladislav Kamenev was dissatisfied with the difference in salaries with Russian football players. Writes about this Metaratings.

“If you compare football with hockey, questions arise as to why they earn so much more. Still, for hockey players, football is not a game, but just part of a warm-up. Well, who studied for what,” said Kamenev.

Kamenev added that he does not follow Russian football. “I know that Zenit becomes the champion every year. Whoever has the most money wins,” said the CSKA hockey player.

Previously, Kamenev described his life in the United States at an earlier stage of his career. “Everywhere there was a smell of grass. It’s legal in America, so it was the norm for everyone,” he said, adding that he tried to avoid going into disadvantaged areas.