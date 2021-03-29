The Kazakh midfielder of CSKA Bakhtiyor Zainutdinov interested the Italian Atalanta. It is reported by Sport24.

The 22-year-old midfielder entered the shortlist of the Italian club. It is noted that Atalanta expects to strengthen the left flank in the summer transfer window.

Zainutdinov is a player of the national team of Kazakhstan. He has played 29 matches at the club level this season, in which he scored three times and scored once.

Alexei Miranchuk, ex-player of the Russian Premier League (RPL), is playing for Atalanta. The midfielder of the Russian national team previously played for Lokomotiv Moscow.

Atalanta is the fourth in the Italian championship standings. After 28 matches, the team has 55 points. The gap from the leader of the tournament “Inter” is 10 points.