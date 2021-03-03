Hockey club CSKA beat Moscow “Spartak” in the opening match of the first round of the KHL playoffs, reports TASS…

The meeting took place at the CSKA-Arena site, which is home for both clubs, and ended with a score of 1: 0.

In the fifth second of the second period, Spartak forward Lukasz Radil received a disciplinary penalty until the end of the match, breaking the rules against Nikita Soshnikov. After the collision, the attacker of the army team could not continue the game.

Maxim Shalunov scored in the team of winners in overtime. CSKA took the lead in the series to four wins, 1-0. The second meeting of the teams will take place on March 5.

It should be noted that in three of the four matches of the regular season of the current season, the army team were stronger than Spartak. In the playoffs, the teams met in the 2017/18 season. Then CSKA won the series 4-0.

Earlier it was reported that the NHL recognized the Russian goalkeeper of the Tampa Bay team Andrei Vasilevsky as the best player of the day.