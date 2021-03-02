The players of the Moscow basketball club CSKA defeated their rivals from the Israeli Maccabi in an away match of the 27th round of the Euroleague regular championship.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday in Tel Aviv, ended with a score of 84:80 (23:23, 28:10, 17:19, 16:28) in favor of the Russian team.

CSKA is currently ranked second in the standings (18 wins, 8 losses). Maccabi (10-15) are in 14th place.

Earlier, CSKA defeated rivals from the Greek Olympiacos in an away match of the 26th round of the Euroleague Championship.

The meeting, which took place last Thursday in Piraeus, ended with a score of 75:74 (24:12, 20:14, 15:23, 16:25) in favor of the army, who won thanks to Mike James’ accurate free throws two seconds before the siren.