The players of the Moscow hockey club CSKA defeated their rivals from Riga Dynamo in the home match of the Kontinental Hockey League regular championship.

The meeting, which took place at the Moscow CSKA Arena on Tuesday, ended with a score of 4: 3 (0: 0, 1: 3, 2: 0, 1: 0).

It is noted that the main time ended with a score of 3: 3. In extra time, Canadian striker Brendan Lipsik brought CSKA a victory.

CSKA is currently heading the KHL Western Conference. The team from Latvia is the outsider of the tournament.

Earlier it was reported that the Ufa “Salavat Yulaev” won a guest victory over the Khabarovsk “Amur” and reached the playoffs of the Continental Hockey League.

The meeting in Khabarovsk ended with a score of 3: 2. In the Ufa team, Rodion Amirov (5th minute), Mikhail Naumenkov (26) and Sakari Manninen (47) were scored with goals, while the hosts – Ginek Zogorna (21) and Pavel Turbin (38).