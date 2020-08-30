CSKA Moscow defeated Akhmat Grozny in a match of the sixth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting, which took place on August 30 in Grozny, ended with a score of 3: 0 in favor of the guests. The scored goals were scored by Konstantin Kuchaev (11th minute), Christian Bistrovic (88th) and Nikola Vlasic (90th).

In the RPL standings, the red-blue ones occupy the fifth line, they have 10 points. Akhmat is sixth with the same number of points, but behind CSKA in terms of additional indicators. The leader is Moscow “Spartak”, which beat Tula “Arsenal” on August 29 (2: 1). The assets of the red and white 14 points.

Earlier on August 30, other matches of this championship round ended. Zenit and Lokomotiv played a draw (0: 0), also did not reveal the winner of Ufa and Dynamo (1: 1) and Rubin and Tambov (2: 2).