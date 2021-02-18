The players of the Moscow hockey club CSKA became the winners of the Western Conference at the end of the Kontinental Hockey League regular championship.

On Thursday, CSKA lost 1: 2 to the Chelyabinsk Tractor at home. At the same time, St. Petersburg SKA, which is in second place, lost to Dynamo Moscow (1: 3), which ensured CSKA victory in the conference with 85 points in 56 games.

It should be noted that the capital club became the winner of the Western Conference for the sixth time. CSKA has consistently made it to the KHL playoffs since the first season.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian national team beat the Czech team in the match of the third round of the Swedish Hockey Games and became the winner of the Eurotour ahead of schedule.

The meeting ended with a score of 7: 4. As part of the Russians, Zakhar Bardakov, Pavel Kraskovsky, Nikolai Kovalenko, Daniil Misul, Vasily Podkolzin, Vladimir Butuzov and Nikita Chibrikov distinguished themselves.