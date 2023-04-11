The Moscow club CSKA beat the St. Petersburg SKA in the fifth match of the Western Conference final of the playoffs of the Continental Hockey League (KHL). The meeting took place on Monday, April 10.

The game ended with the score 7:3.

As part of the winners, goals were scored by Andrey Svetlakov (13th minute), Mikhail Grigorenko (14, 33, 55), Konstantin Okulov (47, 59) and Maxim Mamin (52). Alexander Nikishin (7), Emil Galimov (8) and Alexander Volkov (55) distinguished themselves against the Petersburgers.

CSKA took the lead for the third time in the series and now leads 3–2.

The next game is scheduled for April 12th. The teams will take to the ice in Moscow.

The leader of the series will play in the Gagarin Cup final against Ak Bars Kazan, who defeated Avangard Omsk in five matches in the Eastern Conference final.

Earlier, on April 6, CSKA beat SKA 4:0. The first goal was scored by the forward of the capital team Konstantin Okulov. Also noted were Vladislav Kamenev, Maxim Sorkin and Fredrik Klasson.