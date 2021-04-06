CSKA defeated SKA on the road in the third match of the Gagarin Cup semifinals. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, April 6, and ended with a score of 5: 2 in favor of the guests. Among the winners, goals were scored by Anton Slepyshev, Maxim Mamin, Maxim Shalunov, Mat Robinson and Konstantin Okulov. Evgeny Timkin and Igor Ozhiganov scored against the hosts.

The victory was the third in a row for CSKA. The Moscow team took the lead in the series with a score of 3: 0 and was one step away from reaching the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) playoff final.

The fourth game between the teams will take place on Thursday, April 8, in St. Petersburg. The game will start at 19:30 Moscow time.