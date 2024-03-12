CSKA beat Rostov and knocked it out of the Russian Cup

CSKA Moscow beat Rostov at home in the second match of the 1/4 of the RPL Russian Cup. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, March 12, and ended with a score of 2:0 in favor of the hosts. Ilya Agapov and Tamerlan Musaev scored goals among the winners.

In the first match, which took place in Rostov-on-Don, the teams tied. Thus, the army team reached the semi-finals of the RPL Path. “Rostov” will continue to fight for the trophy in the Path of Regions.

CSKA is the current winner of the Russian Cup. Rostov won the trophy in 2014.