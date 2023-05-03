The wife of the basketball player Shved said that he was diagnosed with a tumor after the attack

The wife of CSKA basketball defender Alexei Shved, Anastasia Ziaditdinova, revealed new details of his condition after the attack. Her words lead “Sport Express”.

The athlete’s wife said that according to the results of computed tomography, he was diagnosed with a tumor. “It can grow, but so far nothing is known, you need to lie down and not move. He lies and does not move, he has a corset around his neck. There is air in the brain, which also did not come out, ”she said. Ziaditdinova added that Shved is in a regular ward, not in intensive care.

Shved was also diagnosed with amnesia as a result of the attack.

In a fight, the basketball player received a head injury and was taken to the hospital. There, he was diagnosed with retrograde amnesia, a fracture of the temporal bone, and an epidural hematoma.

An additional examination is being carried out, as a result of which a decision will be made on the further tactics of his treatment. Everything will be fine, but I can't say how long it will take to heal. Andrey Vatutin, president of the CSKA basketball club

The attackers on the Swede were detained

On May 3, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the arrest of three suspects in the attack on Shved. A criminal case was initiated under Article 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Causing grievous bodily harm with the use of objects used as weapons”).

As soon as possible, Moscow police officers detained suspects of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm to the leading player of CSKA official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk

The detainees told their version of what happened

One of the suspects said that the fight happened because of the athlete’s wife, with whom he had a verbal skirmish, after which Shved stood up for her. The second suspect added that several other basketball players were involved in the fight with Shved.

According to REN TV, a drunken group of unknown people entered the restaurant and began to clash with the staff. The athlete made a remark to them, to which the brawlers obscenely answered and ridiculed the Swede’s hairstyle. After some time, the basketball player’s company paid the bill and left the restaurant, where they were met by offenders.

The Swede’s wife also spoke about what happened. Her words lead “360”.

There were many. We left the establishment, they came out and waited. They began to say that Aleksey Shved is a sucker that he can’t play basketball. That he lost today, because of this they lost their bet Anastasia Ziaditdinova

Shved was attacked in Moscow on May 1

The incident occurred at the exit of the June restaurant on Bolshaya Nikitskaya Street and was caught on video. The 34-year-old basketball player, who was in a state of intoxication, had a conflict with a company of five men. A fight ensued, the athlete fell from the blow of one of the attackers.

The Swede called an ambulance, but he refused hospitalization and went home. However, the basketball player became ill at home, after which he was taken to the hospital.

Shved will miss the upcoming matches in the VTB United League

On the day of the attack, Shved played in the decisive match of the VTB United League semifinal series against Lokomotiv Kuban. The Moscow team was defeated in overtime with a score of 100:103. For the first time in history, the club did not reach the final of the tournament. The Swede became the most productive player of the match with 22 points.