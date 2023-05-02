In Moscow, unknown people attacked the defender of the basketball club CSKA Alexei Shved. This was reported in press service commands.

The incident happened on May 2 near one of the restaurants in the capital. During the attack, the Shved fell, he was subsequently hospitalized in a medical facility, where he was diagnosed with a serious head injury.

On the fact of the beating, the basketball player wrote a statement to law enforcement agencies.

At the same time, Andrey Vatutin, President of PBC CSKA, said in an interview with “Sport Express”, that it will take time for the player to recover, he will definitely miss the next matches, but only the attending physicians can give a forecast.

“The priority is the health of the player. We are in contact with the clinic. We will make every effort to get Alexey recovered and to find these comrades, ”he said.

Alexey Shved is a Russian professional basketball player. As part of the Russian national team, he won bronze medals at the 2012 Olympic Games and the 2011 European Championship. Honored Master of Sports of Russia.

The last of the incidents with basketball players was the case at the match on April 25 in Denver. Then the defender of the American basketball club “Minnesota Timberwolves” Anthony Edwards, after the loss of his team, ran into the under-tribune room, lifted a chair and inflicted injuries on two arena employees with a swing.

On April 27, he was charged with assault. The athlete is now due in court on June 9 for third-degree assault, which qualifies as “intentional or reckless bodily harm.”