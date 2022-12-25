CSKA announced that the defender Mario Fernandez is ready to extend the contract with the club

Maxim Golovlev, CSKA’s chief specialist in international relations, spoke about the readiness of defender Mario Fernandez to extend the contract with the club. His words lead YouTubecommand channel.

The footballer spends the 2022/2023 season in the Brazilian Internacional on loan. “This year, which he now takes, he will return later. And if there is a desire from the leadership of CSKA, he is ready to re-sign the contract for at least two years and end his career for our club, ”said Golovlev.

On December 11, CSKA announced that the defender was returning to the field and would play in Brazil. The team did not object to the player’s desire to spend one more year at home in order to be close to his wife and recently born son. The player’s agreement with Internacional, playing in the Brazilian Premier League, is calculated until the end of 2023.

Mario Fernandez has been playing for CSKA since 2012. Together with the team, he won the Russian championship three times. Since 2017, he has been involved in matches for the Russian national team. In its composition reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup.