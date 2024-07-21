CSKA and Russian national team striker Chalov agreed to move to Greek PAOK

Moscow CSKA and Russian national team forward Fedor Chalov has agreed to move to the Greek club PAOK. This reports RBC Sport.

The European club, according to sources, must pay the Russian team three million euros for the player. The deal is planned to be completed in the coming days.

Journalist Ivan Karpov reportedthat the footballer’s salary will be 1.3 million euros per season. In addition, bonuses of up to 300 thousand euros are provided. Chalov may be presented before July 24, he noted.

CSKA alumnus Chalov has been playing for the team since 2016. He played 198 matches for the army team and scored 76 goals. In 2022, Chalov played on loan for the Swiss Basel, where he played 14 matches and scored four goals.