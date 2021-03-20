CSKA Moscow has agreed to sign a contract with the former football player of the club Ivica Olic. This is reported by “Championship.com”.

Croatian specialist will soon head the Moscow club. According to the source of the publication, CSKA is already agreeing on the details of the agreement with the new head coach. The signing of the contract should be announced shortly.

Thus, 41-year-old Olic will replace the Belarusian specialist Viktor Goncharenko. The latter must leave the club. Krasnodar is interested in his candidacy.

Olic defended the colors of the army club from 2004 to 2006. On account of his 112 matches and 41 goals for the red and blue. He became the champion of Russia three times, and also won the UEFA Cup in the 2004/2005 season with the army team.