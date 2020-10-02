new Delhi: Today in the Indian Premier League season 13, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad face each other. In this match, the Hyderabad team is winning the toss and batting, but their decision does not seem to go in their favor yet. After two wickets fell, when captain David Warner was responsible for the team’s score, a brilliant catch from Faf du Plessis sent him to the pavilion.

In fact, on the fifth ball of the 11th over, David Warner tried to hit a six in the circle to increase the speed of the score board, but Faf du Plessis, standing on the long on boundary, caught a stunning catch to everyone. His catch has also become one of the best catches of this season so far.