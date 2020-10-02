new Delhi: In the 14th match being held in the Indian Premier League today, the Hyderabad team has set a target of 165 runs in front of Chennai Super Kings on the basis of a stormy half-century of Priyam Garg. When Hyderabad’s top 4 batsmen failed in this match at the Dubai Stadium, Priyam and Abhishek Sharma made a valuable partnership of 77 runs and brought the team to a respectable score. Hyderabad’s team has managed to score 164 runs losing five wickets in 20 overs.

Hyderabad team started to bat after winning the toss and it did not start as expected. The team had just opened the account that Johnny Bairstow was bowled on Deepak Chahar’s fourth ball. After this Manish Pandey came to bat.

Manish Pandey and David Warner managed to take SRH’s score to 47 in the first seven overs. When Hyderabad seemed to have recovered from the fall of the first wicket, only then Shardul Thakur caught Manish Pandey at the hands of Karan on the first ball of the eighth over, giving Chennai the second success. Manish Pandey scored 29 runs off 21 balls with the help of four fours.

After Pandey returned, Kane Williamson came to support Warner. Hyderabad was in dire need of a partnership at this time, but when Piyush Chawla brought the ball in the 11th over, Warner gave him his wicket in search of a six off his fifth ball. Faf du Plessis took a strong catch. Warner hit three fours off 29 balls and could score only 28 runs.

The icing on the cake for Chennai was when Kane Williamson came on the last ball of Piyush Chawla’s over as soon as he left for the pavilion. Ambati Rayudu, who returned to the team after an injury, was run out along with Dhoni. He added nine runs to his team’s account with the help of a four off 13 balls.

After falling four wickets, two new batsmen Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma came to bat. However, together these two players raised the team’s score to 133 by the 17th over. In the 18th over, Abhishek Sharma was caught by Dhoni behind the wicket off Deepak Chahar. He scored 31 runs in 24 balls in his innings. During this, he also hit one six and four fours.

Even after Abhishek’s departure, Priyam Garg continued his fast-paced innings. He completed his half-century off 23 balls. In the end Abdul Samad scored an unbeaten 8 off 6 balls and Garg played a brilliant innings of 51 runs without losing wickets on 26 balls.

Deepak Chahar took two wickets from Chennai, while Piyush Chawla and Shardul Thakur got success each. However Sam Karan proved to be expensive. He gave 37 runs in 3 overs.

