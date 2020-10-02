CSK vs SRH LIVE Score Updates IPL 2020 LIVE Updates: In the IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Stadium today. Both teams will go on the field with the intention of winning. After winning the first match, Chennai has only lost this season. Chennai defeated Mumbai Indians in the first match of IPL. But after this, he has lost in both his matches. So far only the bat of Faf du Plessis has been played. Apart from him, no other Chennai batsman has been able to bat. Ambati Rayudu played an important role in helping the team win in the first match, but due to injury, he could not play the remaining two matches.

Dhoni is coming down a lot in the batting order and hence he is also being criticized. Although Dhoni knows how to respond well to his critics. The problem of Chennai is the opening partnership. In this match, Vijay and Watson have the responsibility of removing this deficiency on their shoulders. Apart from Rayudu, Chennai is also awaiting the return of Dwayne Bravo and both of them can be seen playing against Hyderabad. If Rayudu comes, it is certain that Rituraj will go out, but Bravo will come out, then who will sit out will be a chore for Dhoni as his replacement Sam Quran has done well in the last matches.

Talking about Hyderabad, he got his first win in the last match. He defeated a strong team like Delhi Capitals. Hyderabad’s strength in this match gave the team victory. His main spinner Rashid Khan took three wickets and put the match in the team’s bag. Hyderabad will have to concentrate on batting once again.

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here.

Team of Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shrivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T.V. Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s probable playing XI

David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Khalil Ahmed / Siddharth Kaul

Chennai Super Kings team: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadishan, Monu Kumar, Rituraj Gaikwad, R.K. Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings

Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Fof du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Sam Karan, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Nagidi / Dwayne Bravo