The 14th match of the IPL is being played between MS Dhoni’s brigade Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Dhoni’s team is making a comeback in this tournament after 7 days. He had lost in his last two matches. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have also suffered two defeats in 3 matches. In the match, Sunrisers Hyderabad have decided to bat by winning the toss against Chennai Super Kings.

IPL LIVE: Warner’s battle with Dhoni Brigade, see live commentary of the match here

Hyderabad’s innings started, Bairstow out in first over

Hyderabad’s innings started. David Warner and Johnny Bairstow hit the ground. Deepak Chahar is doing the first over. Johnny Bairstow was bowled on the fourth ball of this over. Score 1/1

Read- As soon as the toss, Dhoni touched the new stage of IPL, became the most match-playing player

Playing xi

Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Khalil Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (W / C), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Karan, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar

Bravo and Rayudu return

CSK had to bear the brunt of not playing the next two matches due to injury from veteran batsman Ambati Rayudu, who won the Mumbai Indians in the opening match of the tournament. The good thing is that Rayudu has recovered from a muscle strain and made a comeback against Hyderabad. Another good news for the team is that it is also getting the services of Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. He was missing the first three matches due to injury.

Dhoni vs Warner: South’s block buster blasts in IPL, action will take place in Dubai

Expected Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (captain, wicketkeeper), Sam Karan, Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood / Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Piyush Chawla

IPL 2020: ‘chopper’ not flying, has MS Dhoni lost edge?

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed and T Natarajan