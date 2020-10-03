Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit a 36-ball not out 47 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. During this, he also appeared in some pain on the field. Dhoni is 39 years old and now questions are also being raised about his fitness. During the match, Dhoni appeared to be very unhappy with the heat in the 19th over, he had to call Fijio on the field and also had to take some medicine. The next day of the match, Irfan Pathan made a tweet, which sparked controversy. Irfan did not name anyone in this tweet, but it seems that he has targeted Dhoni.

Irfan Pathan wrote on Twitter, ‘For some people age is just a figure, while for others, the reason for being excluded from the team …’ It is noteworthy that under his captaincy, Dhoni has given some veteran cricketers to grow old age and fitness. Did not give the place. Under Dhoni’s captaincy, Irfan Pathan also dropped out of the team and then could not return to international cricket. Big names like Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly dropped out of the team under Dhoni’s captaincy. On this tweet by Irfan Pathan, the fans have heard Dhoni a lot.

Age is just a number for some and for others a reason to be dropped … – Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 3, 2020

Reaction of fans on Irfan’s tweet-

I have never seen such shameless cricketer in my life Selfish, shameless, and cunning. – ░▒▓█ Ⓣⓗⓔ ⓦⓘⓢⓔ ⓓⓞⓒ█▓▒░ (@vishruthan) October 3, 2020

Irfan Pathan in his last 10 ODI Matches had batting average of 48.3 And took 19 Wickets in his last 10 Matches and a Fifer in last match … Still Dhoni ended his career at age of 28 despite performing excellent – Virarsh (@ Cheeku218) October 3, 2020

MSD destroyed multiple careers, he finished the team Ganguly made and replaced Team India with CSK players, who were managed by Rhiti Sports in which MSD had stakes. Sooner he is completely out of cricket, better it is. – Rajesh Sharma (@ rajeshsharma197) October 3, 2020

When Dhoni performs (hardly these days) Fans – Age is just a number When he don’t perform (usually these days) Fans – He is 39, still running doubles, that’s enough for us #Dhoni – TARUN REDDY VIRAT (@ tarun_reddy409) October 3, 2020

Chennai Super Kings suffered a seven-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sunrisers Hyderabad, batting first, scored 164 runs for five wickets in 20 overs, in reply Chennai CSK team could manage 157 runs for five wickets in 20 overs. Dhoni remained on the wicket till the end, but could not win the team. Dhoni himself told after the match that he was very upset with the heat and he was feeling thirsty again and again.