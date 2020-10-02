Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are awaiting their second win after their first win in this new season of IPL, have also lost their fourth match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 7 runs. CSK skipper MS Dhoni (MS Dhoni) played a fighting unbeaten innings of 47 not out here but his innings could not win despite making the match exciting. This is Chennai’s third consecutive defeat in the tournament.CSK captain Dhoni returned to the ground after 7 days rest and the team management hoped that CSK’s batting will now look in rhythm. But once again CSK was troubled by its upper order. His top 3 players had returned to the pavilion on a total score of 36.

Watson and Rayudu returned cheaply

CSK started off chasing the target of 165 runs did not start well. Once again, Shane Watson (1) bowled early off Bhuvneshwar and returned to the pavilion. Ambati Rayudu (8) was still trying to stay at the crease that T. Natarajan bowled him in the last over of the powerplay.

Kedar Jadhav got run-out by Duplessis himself also returned cheaply

At one end, Faf du Plessis (22) looked set but Kedar Jadhav’s poor call got him out. This was the third blow to the Superkings on the final ball of the Powerplay. After some time Kedar Jadhav also became the victim of Abdul Samad by scoring 3 runs in 10 balls. Chennai, who lost their 4 wickets for 42 runs, were in great difficulty here.

Dhoni’s support, Jadeja’s effort

Ravindra Jadeja took much longer than expected to set. But once he opened his hands, he was seen giving relief to the team of Superkings. In this innings of 35 balls, he scored 50 runs with the help of 5 fours and 2 sixes. On this score, he was caught by T. Natarajan to Abdul Samad towards the boundary line. Jadeja shared a 74-run partnership for the 5th wicket with Dhoni here.

Sunrisers innings

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who won the toss and came first to bat, scored 164 runs for 5 wickets thanks to the brilliant innings of Priyam Garg (51 *) and Abhishek Sharma (31). Sunrisers did not have a good start today and Jose Butler (0) returned to the pavilion without opening his account. After this, Manish Pandey (29) formed a 46-run partnership with captain David Warner. But Pandey lost his wicket off Shardul Thakur’s ball. He scored 29 runs in 21 balls with the help of 5 fours.

Warner-Williamson returned together, pressure on SRH

Now at the crease, veteran Kane Williamson and David Warner were trying to handle the innings. But 22 runs were still connected and David Warner (28) was dismissed on long in an attempt to hit Piyush Chawla for six. Duplessis caught his great catch here. On this score, Kane Williamson (9) was run out on a brilliant throw from Ambati Rayudu on the next ball of Chawla. Sunrisers’ team was under pressure due to the two players getting out together.

Priyam Garg showed amazing

In this way, the Sunrisers lost their 4 wickets on a score of 69. From here, Priyam Garg made a useful partnership of 71 runs with Abhishek Sharma (31) for the 5th wicket. During this time, Garg also made the first Pachasa of his IPL career in 23 balls. When Abhishek was dismissed at a score of 147, Garg along with Abdul Samad (8) reached the team score of 164.