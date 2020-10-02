Today, perhaps the fans of Chennai Super Kings can see the 3-time champion team playing like champions. The reason is that today two big players of the team will return in the match. Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo are fit and both players will be seen playing in the match today.

Which players will be replaced by Bravo and Rayudu?

Rayudu will join Rayudu Playing XI by replacing Rituraj Gaikwad. Rituraj Gaikwad was given a chance in two matches. The ball was already stumped against Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, when Chennai’s middle order batsman Gayawad was given the responsibility of increasing the run rate against Delhi Capitals, he was able to score 5 runs from just 10 balls and the match was also almost missed from Chennai. Today, this replacement for Dhoni is easy.

On the other hand, Dwayne Bravo, who is a two-time purple cap winner in the IPL, will also play in the match today. Bravo received a Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. In 2013, Bravo took 32 wickets in a season, which is also a record so far. Bravo can also win matches with the bat.

All-rounder Sam Karan was given the chance to replace Dwayne Bravo. Karan has performed brilliantly with five wickets in the last three games. It will not be easy for Dhoni to give Bravo in place of Sam Karan.

Shane Watson handles the opening of the remaining foreign players. At the same time, Faf du Plessis is running in great form by scoring 173 runs in three matches. It will be difficult to drop these two. In this case, fast bowler Lungi Nagidi can be dropped from the team. Today’s match is very important for Chennai to win. In this, the role of Rayudu and Bravo will be very important.