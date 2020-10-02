new Delhi: In the 14th match of Indian Premier League season 13, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Chennai Super Kings by 7 runs. Firstly, Priyam Garg’s fast half-century innings and later on with sensible bowling, Hyderabad managed to win the match. Chasing a target of 165 runs, Chennai’s team could score 157 runs after losing five wickets in 20 overs. Sam Karan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni tried in the last two overs, but the victory remained far away from them.

Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings started off poorly after chasing Hyderabad’s 165 runs. Shane Watson, who came to the opening with Faf du Plessis, settled inexpensively. Watson was bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the third ball of the third over. He played 6 balls, but was able to score only one run. Rayudu, who came with him to support Faf, also failed to do anything special. Rayudu scored 8 runs off 9 balls with the help of a four and fell victim to T Natarajan.

On the last ball of the same over, Faf du Plessis was also run out through Garg and Bairstow. He hit 4 fours in 19 balls and scored 22 runs. In the first 6 overs, Chennai had suffered three big setbacks. Now Kedar Jadhav and Captain Dhoni were at the crease. However, their partnership could not last too long and on the second ball of the ninth over, Abdul Samad got his first IPL wicket. Samad got Jadhav caught out by Warner. Jadhav scored just 3 runs after playing 10 balls.

After nine overs, Chennai’s score was just 43 runs and their four key batsmen had returned to the pavilion. The whole thing had come on Dhoni. Ravindra Jadeja, who came to support Dhoni, together with him led the innings at a very slow pace. He scored his first half-century in this IPL off 34 balls, but realizing the chance of the next ball, he again attempted a six, but this time he was caught by Abdul Samad. T Natarajan dismissed him. Jadeja hit two sixes and five fours in his innings.

Sam Karan, who came to support Dhoni, hit a six on the first ball. In the last two overs, Chennai needed 44 runs to win. Although Dhoni was at the crease, the hopes of the team as well as the fans were left. However, Chennai team managed to score 36 runs in the last 12 balls. Dhoni smashed 47 off 36 balls with the help of 1 six and four fours and Sam Karan hit two sixes in five balls and scored 15 not out.

The bowlers of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowled well. T Natarajan took two wickets for 43 runs in 4 overs. Abdul Samad and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also got success. Rashid Khan once again bowled extremely economically. He gave only 12 runs in four overs.

First innings

Earlier, Hyderabad team started to bat after winning the toss and it did not start as expected. The team had just opened the account that Johnny Bairstow was bowled on Deepak Chahar’s fourth ball. After this Manish Pandey came to bat.

Manish Pandey and David Warner managed to take SRH’s score to 47 in the first seven overs. When Hyderabad seemed to have recovered from the fall of the first wicket, only then Shardul Thakur caught Manish Pandey at the hands of Karan on the first ball of the eighth over, giving Chennai the second success. Manish Pandey scored 29 runs off 21 balls with the help of four fours.

After Pandey returned, Kane Williamson came to support Warner. Hyderabad was in dire need of a partnership at this time, but when Piyush Chawla brought the ball in the 11th over, Warner gave him his wicket in search of a six off his fifth ball. Faf du Plessis took a strong catch. Warner hit three fours off 29 balls and could score only 28 runs.

The icing on the cake for Chennai was when Kane Williamson came on the last ball of Piyush Chawla’s over as soon as he left for the pavilion. Ambati Rayudu, who returned to the team after an injury, was run out along with Dhoni. He added nine runs to his team’s account with the help of a four off 13 balls.

After falling four wickets, two new batsmen Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma came to bat. However, together these two players raised the team’s score to 133 by the 17th over. In the 18th over, Abhishek Sharma was caught by Dhoni behind the wicket off Deepak Chahar. He scored 31 runs in 24 balls in his innings. During this, he also hit one six and four fours.

Even after Abhishek’s departure, Priyam Garg continued his fast-paced innings. He completed his half-century off 23 balls. In the end Abdul Samad scored an unbeaten 8 off 6 balls and Garg played a brilliant innings of 51 runs without losing wickets on 26 balls.

Deepak Chahar took two wickets from Chennai, while Piyush Chawla and Shardul Thakur got success each. However Sam Karan proved to be expensive. He gave 37 runs in 3 overs.