Chennai Super Kings will take on Dubai in their fourth match against Sunrisers Hyderabad today. Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni can name two special records in this match. Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL title three times under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Apart from international cricket, Dhoni is also one of the successful captains of IPL.

4500 runs in IPL

Dhoni has scored 4476 runs in 193 IPL matches at an average of 42.22 and is just 24 runs away from 4500 figures. Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle have scored more runs than Dhoni in IPL.

Just two steps away from three hundred sixes

Dhoni may be the third player from India to hit 300 sixes in T20 cricket. Dhoni has 298 sixes in his account. He is just two sixes away from the mark of 300 sixes. Apart from Dhoni, there are only two Indian batsmen, who have hit more than 300 sixes in T20 cricket. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has 371 sixes in his account, while Suresh Raina has hit 311 sixes. Important player of Chennai Super Kings Suresh Raina is not playing in IPL for personal reasons this time.

Dhoni’s performance in IPL 2020

In the first match against Mumbai Indians, Dhoni was unbeaten after scoring zero runs. The team won this match by 5 wickets in which Dhoni was not needed. In the second match against Rajasthan Royals, he definitely played 29 runs in 17 balls but it was late by then. Dhoni, who came down to bat at number 7, must hit three sixes but he was criticized after landing after Sam Karan and Kedar Jadhav. At the same time when the team needed a win against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni was dismissed by scoring only 15 runs in 12 balls.

