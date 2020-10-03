new Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings debut in IPL season 13 is like a nightmare. Of the four matches played so far, Dhoni’s team has won only one match. Chennai lost to Hyderabad by seven runs in the match on Friday. After this defeat, captain Dhoni appeared annoyed with his fielders.

After scoring a hat-trick of defeats, Dhoni said that his players will have to avoid repeating the same mistake again and again and thus matches cannot be won by dripping catches. Chennai made a very poor fielding against Sunrisers Hyderabad and gave life to Abhishek Sharma twice. Sharma shared a 77-run partnership with Priyam Garg to take Hyderabad to 164 for five. In response, the three-time champions Chennai team could score 157 runs for five wickets.

After the match, Dhoni said, “I could not play openly on many balls. Probably was trying too much. I have no problem, but in such heat, the throat dries again and again.

He said, “We have probably never lost three matches in a row. We have to correct the mistakes. Cannot make the same mistakes again and again. Dropped the cap, cast Nobol. We could have played better overall. If it was a knockout match, then it would have been too heavy to miss a catch.

Let us tell you that in today’s match, Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored an unbeaten 47 runs on 36 balls. However, he failed to win his team the victory. There was a need for 28 runs in the last over, but despite all the efforts, the team was able to score 20 runs and lost by seven runs.

Priyam Garg hit first half-century

Priyam Garg, former captain of India’s Junior World Cup team, who scored the first half-century in the IPL, said, “This is a big stage, where seniors are playing with players. I showed my natural game without thinking too much. The best thing is that despite failing in the first match, the team management trusted me.

He said, “I have batted a lot with Abhishek in childhood, so it was easy to play with him.” There was also a lot of positive energy in the field. My confidence has also increased after this innings.