IPL 2020 CSK vs SRH, Match Preview: The 14th match of IPL 2020 will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 7:30 pm today. Chennai had to face defeat in their last match while Hyderabad won their last match. Both Hyderabad and Chennai teams have lost two matches this season while winning one each. In this match, both teams would like to win.

There is good news for Chennai Super Kings that their match winner players Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo are fully fit. Ambati Rayudu will get a place in Playing 11 instead of Rituraj Gaikwad. At the same time, Dwayne Bravo can be preferred over lungi cashi or Shane Watson. Chennai, who won the first match, lost to Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in the next two matches.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had lost in the first two matches, defeated the Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in their third match. David Warner has also indicated his return to form by scoring runs in the last match. Apart from him, Johnny Bairstow has scored two half-centuries while the arrival of Kane Williamson has strengthened the team.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here. Along with this, dew will also play an important role here. In the last six matches, two matches have been decided through super over here.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

Dubai International Cricket Stadium is completely different compared to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium. The ground here is quite big. At the same time, grass will also be present on the pitch here. In such a situation, the fast bowlers are likely to get help here. Both teams can land on this ground with three specialist fast bowlers. However, here in the last 12 innings, more than 200 scores have been made three times.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Sunrisers Hyderabad will win in this match. However, the match is likely to remain closed.

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings

Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Fof du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Sam Karan, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Nagidi / Dwayne Bravo

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s probable playing XI

David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Khalil Ahmed / Sandeep Sharma

IPL 2020: Mumbai’s win changed Points Table equation, Orange and Purple cap

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma created history after Kohli-Raina, became the third player to score 5000 runs in IPL.