Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith compared Jose Butler to legends like AB de Villiers and Kieron Pollard. He said that England’s aggressive batsman is not less than anyone in winning matches as a finisher. The Royals spinners held Chennai Super Kings to 125 for five in an Indian Premier League match on Monday, after which Butler scored an unbeaten 70 off 48 balls to give his team a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

Butler is not less than anyone

Smith said after the match, “Butler is nothing less than anyone.” We are lucky to be with him. There is so much diversity in his batting. ”Butler is a top-order batsman but Smith sent him to bat at number five against the Superkings. The Australian said that it was necessary for the balance of the team. Smith said, “Jose is an incredible player at the top. He has the ability to do the things that de Villiers, Pollard and (Hardik) Pandya can do. These players can win you matches in the last over.

He said, “It was difficult (putting Butler down in the batting order) but it gives stability to the middle order.” Smith made an unbroken 98-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Butler and he is very happy with the result. He said, “The wicket was not ideal. I was trying to pursue partnership. Jose was scoring at a good pace. There was no need to take risk, just partnering, play comfortably and win and get two points.

After winning, Rajasthan reached 5th place in the table

After this result, the battle between Royals (eight points) and Kolkata Knight Riders (10 points) to make a place in the IPL play-off will be intensified. Smith also defended Sanju Samson, who is now battling with the bat after making a great start in the tournament. Samson scored an aggressive half-century in the first two games but at the moment he is also struggling to reach double digits. He could not even open an account against Superkings. The former Australia captain also praised his spinners Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Teotia for not giving the Superkings batsmen a chance to score runs.

