CSK vs RR Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings will face Rajasthan on Monday in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams will go into this match after losing their last match and both teams are in dire need of victory in this match to stay in the playoff race. The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Chennai was defeated by Delhi Capitals, while Rajasthan was defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore. The good thing in this match for Rajasthan was that his batting was excellent. The opening pair was changed and Robin Uthappa along with Ben Stokes were sent to start the innings. Uthappa was successful and he batted in his own style. He added 50 runs with Stokes. Apart from him, captain Steve Smith also scored a brilliant innings half-century and on his own the team was able to score a strong score.

The team management will once again expect that the team’s batsmen continue to perform like this. Also, he would like Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes to return to their form. Samson has failed after showering in the opening matches and Stokes has not done much special since he came, not the kind of performance that the team needs.

The team decided to send Jose Butler in the middle order. Sending Butler down means that the team is asking him to play the role of a finisher, whose ability is in him. To support him in the lower order, he has Rahul Tewatia who is capable of hitting big shots.

As far as bowling is concerned, Jofra Archer and Karthik Tyagi have put constant pressure. Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal have also been able to do well in spin, but the team needs a joint performance from their bowlers. Jaydev Unadkat pushed the team to victory in the last match. Whether or not he plays in this match will be worth watching.

Talking about Chennai, its batsmen went against Delhi. Shane Watson, Faf du Plessici, Ambati Rayudu took the front after Sam Qurain was dismissed in the very first over and Ravindra Jadeja gave a strong score to the team in the end with a stormy innings game. The lack of consistent form of Chennai batsmen is also a worrying matter for the team. It will be important to see how many batsmen maintain the performance of the last match against Rajasthan.

In bowling, Quran has been a real success for the team. Throwing the 19th over against Delhi also made the match easy for Chennai, but due to the absence of Dwayne Bravo, Jadeja had to throw the last over and the team lost the match.

No information has been revealed on how Bravo is hurt. Whether he will play or not will be known only on the day of the match. If Bravo does not play, Josh Hazlewood’s chances of playing will increase. The rest of Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur have been successful in giving the team a good start with the ball. Karna Sharma has not been able to show the magic of his spin and it is very likely that Dhoni will give Piyush Chawla a chance in his place in the next match.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Ankit Rajput, Ben Stokes, Joffra Archer, Jose Butler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia, Ryan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Karthik Tyagi, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Anirudh Joshi, Andrew Tye, Tom Kurain, Ben Stokes.

Rajasthan Royals probable playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (captain), Ben Stokes, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron and Karthik Tyagi.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadishan, Monu Kumar, Rituraj Gaikwad, R.K. Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran.

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma and Josh Hazlewood.