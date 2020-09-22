In the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 played in Sharjah on Tuesday, Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Lungi Ngidi scored 30 runs in the last over and it became one of the most expensive overs in IPL history. Joffra Archer, who came on to bat at number 9 for Rajasthan Royals, hit sixes off his first four balls, two of which were no balls. Jofra Archer scored four sixes in the last over of Lungi Ngidi, scoring an unbeaten 27 off just eight balls, which brought the team’s score to over 200 runs.

Earlier in the match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020, Chris Jordan also threw the most expensive last over in IPL history. He bowled the last over of the innings for Kings XI in Dubai against Delhi Capitals on 20 September, which proved to be the most expensive. In this over, Jordan conceded 30 runs, including a wide and a no ball.

Most expensive 20th overs in IPL: 30 runs – Dinda, RPS v MI, 2017

30 runs – Jordan, KXIP v DC, 2020

30 runs – Ngidi, CSK v RR, 2020 29 runs – Mavi, KKR v DD, 2018

29 runs – Bravo, MI v CSK, 2019 2 instances in 4 matches already!

Similarly, in 2017, Ashok Dinda from Rising Pune Giant bowled 30 runs against Mumbai Indians. At the same time, in 2018 Mavi played 29 against Delhi Daredevils while playing for KKR and Bravo also got the same number of runs while bowling for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings.

Significantly, the most expensive over was thrown in the history of IPL in 2011, in which 37 runs were scored. West Indies explosive batsman Chris Gayle scored 37 in an over from Prashant Parameswaran playing against the Kochi Tuskers Kerala.