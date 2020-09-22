The fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is being played in Sharjah on Tuesday between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has decided to bowl first after winning the toss.

The previous runners-up Chennai defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the first match. The three-time winner will have the upper hand against the Royals as the Royals do not have Stokes and opener Butler is also out of the first match. His absence in the first leg of the league has upset the balance of the team.

The performance of the Royals is largely on foreign players. In the bowling department, England’s Joffra Archer and Australia’s Andrew Tye will be responsible, while the responsibility of scoring runs will be on South Africa’s David Miller and Captain Smith. The Royals Indian players have not been able to perform consistently. Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron have failed to live up to expectations.

Chennai, on the other hand, have a strong performance in the first match. Sam Curren did not let the lack of Dwayne Bravo, who would be out for a few more matches due to injury, perform brilliantly. Ambati Rayudu and Faf Duplesey performed as expected. Piyush Chawla, the successful IPL bowler, proved the team management’s decision to buy him right.

Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Steve Smith (captain), David Miller, Ryan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Currain, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.

Playing Super Kings of Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf Duplesey, Ruturaj Gayawad, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain-wicketkeeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Kurain, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

