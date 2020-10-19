Former champions Rajasthan Royals registered a resounding win against Chennai Super Kings on Monday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The hero of this victory was Rajasthan’s star batsman Jose Butler, who played an unbeaten innings of 70 runs. The Chennai team scored 125 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs, after which Rajasthan scored an easy target in 17.3 overs, losing 3 wickets thanks to a brilliant innings by Jos Buttler (70 *).

Chasing a target of 126 runs, Rajasthan’s 3 wickets fell to just 28 runs, but Jose Butler and Captain Steve Smith stunned their team by winning the match. Butler came down to bat at number-5 and he hit 7 fours and 2 sixes in his unbeaten innings of 48 balls. He scored his second half-century of this season.

See, the scorecard of this match / IPL 2020 points table

This was Rajasthan’s fourth win in 10 matches, after which it has now 8 points. The team led by Steve Smith has now reached number five in the points table. At the same time, Dhoni’s team suffered a 7th defeat in 10 matches and now it will not be easy to reach the playoffs.



Butler, who was the man of the match, formed an unbroken 98-run partnership with Captain Steve Smith (26 *). Smith hit 2 fours in his innings of 34 balls but gave full support to Butler. Earlier, Ben Stokes (19) and Sanju Samson (0) were caught by Deepak Chahar while Robin Uthappa (4) was caught by Dhoni off Josh Hazlewood.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals allowed Chennai to score 125 runs for 5 wickets, while presenting a stunning view of tight bowling led by Pacer Jofra Archer. For Chennai, only Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 30 balls) and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (28 off 28) were able to contribute. The two shared a half-century partnership but the score was low, which the bowlers could not defend.