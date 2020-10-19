CSK vs RR IPL 2020: The match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played in IPL today. The match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This season, Chennai and Rajasthan teams will face each other for the second time. In the last match played in Sharjah, Rajasthan defeated Chennai by 16 runs. Both teams have only 6 points in 9 matches. Chennai is at number seven and Rajasthan at number eight in the points table. The team that wins this match will reach number five in the table. At the same time, there will be a hope of reaching the play-off.

How will the mood of the pitchThe

Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is quite large in size. The pitch here is suitable for batting. Also, spin bowlers can get some help from the pitch, but fast bowlers will have to try a lot for good performance. Both teams have good spinners, so this match is expected to be exciting.

How will the weather of Abu Dhabi be?The

Abu Dhabi is expected to have a maximum temperature of 34 ° C and a minimum of 28 ° C on Monday. Winds are expected to run at a speed of 18 km per hour during the match. Humidity will be 43 percent. Overall, the weather will be very hot during the match and the winds can cause some problems to the bowlers. Dew can play a big role here. In such a situation, the team that wins the toss can decide to bat first.

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings

Sam Karan, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma and Josh Hazlewood.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals

Robin Uthappa, Jose Butler, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (Captain), Ben Stokes, Ryan Parag, Rahul Teotia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Varun Aaron and Karthik Tyagi.