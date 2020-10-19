Veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings suffered a defeat against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL-13 match on Monday. With this defeat, Dhoni’s team has now become difficult for the playoffs. The Chennai team scored 125 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs, after which Rajasthan easily achieved the target in 17.3 overs thanks to the brilliant innings of Jos Buttler (70 *).This was Rajasthan’s fourth win in 10 matches, after which it has now 8 points. The team led by Steve Smith has now reached number five in the points table. At the same time, Dhoni’s team suffered a 7th defeat in 10 matches and now it will not be easy to reach the playoffs.

Royals stop Chennai for 125 runs

Presenting a stunning view of tight bowling led by paceer Jofra Archer, Rajasthan Royals allowed Chennai to score 125 runs for 5 wickets. For Chennai, only Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 30 balls) and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (28 off 28) were able to contribute. Archer took one wicket for 20 runs, while Steve Smith had finished his quota of spinners in the first 15 overs.

Royals bowlers put pressure on Chennai batsmen

Shreyas Gopal (1 for 14) and Rahul Tewatia (1 for 18) combined to take two wickets for 32 runs in eight overs and put the Chennai batsmen under pressure. Dhoni’s decision to bat first after winning the toss, becoming the first player to play 200 matches in the IPL, seemed like a one-off reverse stance as the score was reduced to 56 for four overs by 10 overs.

The pitch also did not benefit

Till now, apart from leading batsmen Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis, Sam Karan and Ambati Rayudu had also returned to the pavilion. The Royals bowlers have to praise that they took advantage of the circumstances to keep the Chennai batsmen under pressure from the beginning. The pitch was slow but it was also getting uneven bounce which did not allow the batsmen to adjust.

Dhoni and Jadeja’s half-century partnership, but played 46 balls

Jose Butler took a beautiful catch of Duplessis (10) but Karan (22) did not look confident except for a six off Ben Stokes. Watson (8) and Rayudu (13) made easy catches. Dhoni and Jadeja failed to score the required runs. Both of them added 51 runs for the fifth wicket but played 46 balls for it.

Only 36 runs scored in the last 5 overs.

Despite remaining wickets with Chennai, they scored only 36 runs in the last five overs. Chennai had 12 fours and a six in their entire innings. Jadeja hit four of these fours. For Rajasthan, Pacer Joffra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia and Karthik Tyagi took 1-1 wickets.