Facing the same situation, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will face each other in the Indian Premier League match on Monday, both the teams will know that defeat in this match can also break their true hope of making it to the play-offs. Both the Super Kings and Royals have failed to meet expectations so far in the current season and are ranked sixth and seventh respectively in the eight teams’ points table. Both teams have six points from nine matches but the Super Kings team is ranked sixth due to better net run rate. Both teams now have five more matches to play and in such a situation the path of both the teams will not be easy as they know that from here they are not in a position to face another defeat. Both teams lost their previous matches on Saturday. Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Super Kings suffered a five-wicket defeat against top-ranked Delhi Capitals while Rajasthan Royals were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Super Kings suffered a major setback during the match when their star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was ruled out of the competition for at least a few days due to a groin injury. The Super Kings, who brought their campaign back on track with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, suffered a loss against Delhi Capitals due to poor fielding and Shikhar Dhawan’s 101-run knock. Dhawan took advantage of many lives, scoring his first century in the IPL, while Akshar Patel made the Delhi team win by hitting three sixes in the final over of Ravindra Jadeja’s match. Fielding of the Super Kings was quite poor. His fielders gave lives to Dhawan on scores of 25 and 79, while also missing a difficult catch and a run out opportunity. The situation of Rajasthan Royals is also very bad. However, the return of form for captain Steve Smith is good news for the team, who scored 57 runs on Saturday. Star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who joined the team late, has so far failed to perform as expected, while Jos Buttler lacks consistency in batting. Sanju Samson has failed to replicate his initial form while Robin Uthappa seems to have regained form. Uthappa smashed 41 off 22 balls against Bangalore. The bowling attack of the team led by Jofra Archer, however, looked ordinary against Bangalore.

Teams are as follows: Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Angidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Sentner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curren, N Jagadishan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Karn Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Jose Butler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Steven Smith (captain), Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markandeya, Mahipal Lomror, Oshen Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat , Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curren, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi and Jofra Archer.

Time: The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time.