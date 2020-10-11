Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has played an important role in his team’s victory by playing an unbeaten 90 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Virat, who came to batting at number 3, had taken the field in the third over in this match.Virat and Padyakkal were on the ground for about 7 overs, but both batsmen gave more importance to the ball than the runs and kept the runs smooth so that the useful innings could be played after the eyes were set. Despite Virat’s presence at the crease in the power play, the Royals scored just 36 runs.

IPL: Virat’s Bangalore beat Chennai by 37 runs, Dhoni’s magic did not work again

Padikkal (33) was dismissed after being set. But at one end, Virat Kohli collected his feet and stayed on the field till the last ball of the innings and kept scoring runs. In his 52-ball innings, Virat scored 90 runs with the help of 4 fours and 4 sixes. This is also Virat’s highest score in the IPL this season. Virat was given the man of the match title for this innings.

The most special thing in his innings was that Virat completed 50 runs by running, while he scored only 40 out of 90 from 8 boundaries (4 fours and 4 fours). Thanks to his beautiful innings, Bangalore faced a 170-run challenge in front of Chennai, which Chennai team could not succeed in achieving.