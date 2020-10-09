Chennai Super Kings (CSK), captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni), will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captained by Virat Kohli (Virat Kohli) in the second match on Saturday in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). . While Chennai have won only two out of six matches, Bangalore have won three out of five matches.Chennai had lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the previous match and the defeat was close to victory. Chennai, who were seen winning at one time, lost the match by losing consecutive wickets in the last over. Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu were seen winning the match but the team failed to recover after both were dismissed and then skipper Dhoni departed.

Watson and Faf du Plessis are in superb form and Rayudu is also contributing. Ravindra Jadeja has also scored a half-century this season. But barring Faf and Watson, no one is doing consistently well and the team needs a combined performance to win. In bowling, Shardul Thakur has done well including Deepak Chahar and Sam Karan. These have all proved to be economical.

In the last match, Dhoni gave Karn Sharma a chance in place of Piyush Chawla. Karna took two wickets for 25 runs in four overs. Therefore, there is every possibility of playing in this match as well. Dhoni did not give Jadeja a chance to bowl against Kolkata. Whether Jadeja gets a chance in this match will have to be seen. Chennai bowling in the last few matches has done better than ever and so Dhoni is relieved here but his biggest problem is batting where he will expect contribution from everyone, including himself.

As far as Bangalore is concerned, his batting is very strong with Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikal, captain Virat Kohli and Abraham de Villiers, the arrival of Moin Ali in the lower order has strengthened the team. In bowling, Navdeep Saini and Isuru Udana have taken over the team and Yuzvendra Chahal in spin, Kohli’s trumpet aces. Washington Sundar impressed in the previous match. In this match also Kohli will be expected to perform past all.