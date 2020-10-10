CSK vs RCB LIVE Score Updates: In the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), in the second match on Saturday, Chennai Super Kings, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will face Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli. While Chennai has won only two out of six matches, Bangalore has won three out of five matches. Chennai had lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match and this defeat was close to victory. Chennai, who seemed to be winning at one time, lost the match by losing consecutive wickets in the last over.

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu were seen winning the match but the team was not able to recover after both of them were dismissed and then skipper Dhoni left. Watson and Faf du Plessis are in excellent form and Rayudu is also contributing. Ravindra Jadeja has also scored a half-century this season. But barring Faf and Watson, no one is doing consistently well and the team needs a combined performance to win.

In bowling, Shardul Thakur has done well including Deepak Chahar and Sam Kuran. These have all proved to be economical. In the last match, Dhoni gave Karn Sharma a chance in place of Piyush Chawla. Karna took two wickets for 25 runs in four overs. Therefore, there is every possibility of him playing in this match as well. Dhoni did not give Jadeja a chance to bowl against Kolkata. Whether Jadeja gets a chance in this match will have to be seen.

In the last few matches, Chennai bowling has done better than before and so Dhoni is relieved here but his biggest problem is batting where he will expect contribution from everyone, including himself. As far as Bangalore is concerned, his batting is very strong with Aaron Pinch, Devadatta Padikal, captain Virat Kohli and Abraham de Villiers, the arrival of Moin Ali in the lower order has strengthened the team.

In bowling, Navdeep Saini and Isuru Udana have taken over the weight of the team and in spin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kohli’s trump have aces. Washington Sundar impressed in the last match. In this match also Kohli will be expected to perform past all.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain) Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikal, AB de Villiers, Joshua Philippe, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moin Ali, Pawan Deshpande, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mohammad Siraj, Chris Maurice , Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa, Ken Richardson.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadishan, Monu Kumar, Rituraj Gaikwad, R.K. Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran.