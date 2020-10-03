Saturday’s first match was played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab, while the second match is between the teams of former Indian captain MS Dhoni and current captain Virat Kohli. While Virat Kohli is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dhoni’s team is Chennai Super Kings. In the match, Bangalore captain Virat decided to bat, won against Chennai.

Expected Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan, Rituraj Gaikwad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Devdutt Padyakkal, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Moin Ali, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shivam Dubey, Isharu Udana

Face to face

Total Matches: 25

RCB won: 8

CSK won: 16

Numbers game

CSK has played 7 matches in the IPL without Suresh Raina, losing five of them

Best performer

Batting: CSK- Faf du Plessis (6 matches, 299 runs), RCB-Devdutt Padiqkal (5 matches, 178 runs)

Boling: CSK- Sam Karan (6 matches, 7 wickets), RCB-Yuzvendra Chahal (5 matches, 8 wickets)

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be eyeing the batsmen of both teams in the competition. The Chennai team’s XI could cut Kedar Jadhav’s cards, who have also failed to perform average. Now it remains to be seen whether the team, which was generally hesitant to make changes, removes Jadhav of 35 years or someone else gets a chance. Chennai’s middle order remains a concern despite Shane Watson’s return to form and Faf du Plessis’ consistent performances.

Captain Dhoni himself is not in the form he is known for. The Chennai bowlers performed better in the previous match against KKR. All-rounder Dwayne Bravo took wickets. Karn Sharma, who replaced Piyush Chawla, also took wickets while bowling economically. On the other hand RCB have a captain and batsman like Virat Kohli who appeared in form against Rajasthan Royals. Young Devdutt Padikkal and veteran AB de Villiers have performed well. Aaron Finch will also expect an aggressive innings.