Saturday’s first match was played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab, while the second match is between the teams of former Indian captain MS Dhoni and current captain Virat Kohli. While Virat Kohli is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dhoni’s team is Chennai Super Kings. In the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has decided to bat first by winning the toss.

IPL 2020: Chennai vs Bangalore @ Dubai, see scorecard

Chennai Super Kings have made a change for the match. Captain Dhoni told during the toss that Kedar Jadhav has been excluded, while Narayan Jagdishan has joined the team in his place. Jagadishan is a cricketer from Tamil Nadu and has done very well in domestic cricket. On the other hand, there have been two changes in Kohli’s team. Chris Maurice is making his debut for RCB, while Gurkeerat Singh Mann is also in the squad.

IPL 2020 RCB vs CSK: The match between the captain and former captain of Team India, RCB will have heavy weight!

Expected Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, Faf Duplessis, Shane Watson, N.K. Jagadishan, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Face to face

Total Matches: 25

RCB won: 8

CSK won: 16



Numbers game

CSK has played 7 matches in the IPL without Suresh Raina, losing five of them

Best performer

Batting: CSK- Faf du Plessis (6 matches, 299 runs), RCB-Devdutt Padikkal (5 matches, 178 runs)

Boling: CSK- Sam Karan (6 matches, 7 wickets), RCB-Yuzvendra Chahal (5 matches, 8 wickets)