Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 37 runs to register their fourth win in the tournament. Winning the toss and winning the first batting, Bangalore had challenged Chennai to 170 runs thanks to captain Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 90-run innings. But the team of Superkings were able to score 132 runs after losing 8 wickets in the prescribed 20 overs. This is the 5th defeat of the Superkings this season, while half their journey (7 matches) has been completed in the tournament. This time it seems difficult for CSK to reach the playoffs every time in IPL.The opening pair of Chennai has caught a good rhythm. But in today’s match, once both the openers needed a good start, they could not do so this time. First of all Faf Duplessis (8) was caught by Chahal to Chris Morris. It was not too late after that Washington Sundar bowled Shane Watson (14). This was CSK’s second setback in Powerplay.

Rayudu-Jagadishan raised hope

Ambati Rayudu and N.K. The Jagdishan duo handled it well. Both shared a 64-run partnership for the third wicket. Both had managed the innings but now the pressure of rung was increasing. Here both batsmen had taken charge as per the need that Jagadishan, playing his first match, was run out on the throw of Chris Morris. It was Chennai’s third setback at a score of 89. Jagadishan scored 33 runs in 28 balls.

Captain Virat Kohli dominated in Royals innings

Earlier, winning the toss and coming out to bat first, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) scored 169 for 4 with the help of captain Virat Kohli’s 90-run aggressive half-century. Kohli faced 52 balls during his innings, which included 4 fours and 4 sixes. Opener Devdutt Padikkal contributed 33 runs in 34 balls (2 fours and 1 six). Kohli shared 53 runs for the second wicket with Padikkal and then 76 runs for the 5th wicket with Shivam Dubey (22 not out).

Aaron Finch flopped again

Bangalore opener Aaron Finch (02) was once again unsuccessful. In front of Deepak Chahar’s inswinger, he did not move the front foot at all and this ball uprooted his stumps. Finch was thus dismissed for the third time in the Powerplay. Now Kohli was at the crease. Despite the presence of Kohli and Padiqcl, the team’s score in powerplay was 36 for one wicket. Padiqqal scored the first six of the innings in long on off Karn Sharma’s good length ball in the 10th over, making the team score 65 runs for one wicket after 10 overs.



Shardul gave two shocks in a single over

The slow run pace in the middle overs has been a problem for the team for the last few matches and as soon as Padiqkal started to get aggressive, in the next over, in the effort to play Shardul Thakur’s ball high in mid-off, he was able to play Faf du Plessis Gave out easy catch to. On the fifth ball of the 11th over, AB de Villiers came running as well, he could not open the account and the ball kissed the edge of his bat directly into the hands of wicketkeeper Dhoni.

Virat’s fifty in the 17th over, then 40 runs in the last 14 balls

The second six of the innings was scored by Washington Sundar in the 13th over. The run speed began to increase slightly. Kohli started the next over by picking up Sam Karan for a six. In the same over, Karan got Sundar caught after one ball by the wicketkeeper, who scored the same number of runs with a six off 10 balls. Kohli completed his 38th IPL half-century in 39 balls, sending the ball from Shardul Thakur to the backward square leg for a four off the final ball of the 17th over. After this Virat played the next 14 balls and added 40 runs.