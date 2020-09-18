IPL 2020 CSK vs MI: The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to start from Saturday i.e. 19th September. The first match of this season will be between the defending champion Mumbai Indians and last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings. The Mumbai Indians team led by Rohit Sharma will be eyeing where the title will be set for the fifth time. At the same time, Dhoni-led CSK would like to name the title for the fourth time. In the final match of last season, Mumbai’s team won the IPL 2019 title by beating Chennai in a thrilling match.

The team of Chennai and Mumbai is always seen in a tough and thorny competition. Fans are eagerly waiting for this match. This time IPL is being held in UAE due to Kovid-19. The two teams have faced each other in the IPL 28 times so far, out of which Chennai have won 11 times while the Mumbai team has won 17 matches. So let’s know when and where you can watch the live telecast of the match.

When will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The IPL 2020 season between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will start on September 19, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

At what time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will start at 7:30 pm Indian time.

Where can I watch the live telecast of the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The first match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming of the first match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The live streaming of the match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) will be on Disney + Hotstar.

Chennai super kings team

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessi, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Rituraj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore

Mumbai Indians Team

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Digvijay Deshmukh, Quinton Dickock, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwari, Jaspreet Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Nathan Kulper Nile, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McLeanigan, Kunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Suchit Roy, Ishan Kishan

read this also:

IPL 2020: these young Indian players can break into debut season