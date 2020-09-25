IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Updates: Today, in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings will face Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Chennai started with a win by defeating Mumbai, but in the second match, Rajasthan Royals defeated the team captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The Chennai opening pair has failed in the last two matches.

The problem of Chennai is also of middle order. Kedar Jadhav, Rituraj himself, Dhoni have not been able to do anything special. Dhoni had sent the youngster of England, Sam Curran, above him in the last two matches. Dhoni batted at number-7 in the last match, but by the time he came and the way he was batting initially, many questions were raised. He had hit three sixes in the last over, but he was no longer meant for the team.

On the other hand, the first match of Delhi Capitals was the most interesting match of the season so far. Marcus Stoinis saved Delhi with both bat and ball. Stoinis did not let Kings XI Punjab score a single off the last three balls and took the match to the Super Over, where Kagiso Rabada made Delhi’s task easier.

Delhi Capitals Team: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimran Hetmyer, Akshar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan , Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichane, Tusshar Deshpande.

Possible playing XI of Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals – Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimran Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Enrique Nortje and Mohit Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings Team: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Dwyane Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Nagidi, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadishan, Monu Kumar, Rituraj Gaikwad, R.K. Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran.

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings- Shane Watson, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Sam Karran, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar and Lungi Nagidi.