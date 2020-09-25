Rishabh Pant, who is understood to be Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s successor, plays in the middle order ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on Friday (September 25). Both Dhoni and Rishabh Pant bat in the middle order. There is a close intimate relationship between Dhoni and Pant. Early in his career, Dhoni often appeared as a mentor to Pant. Rishabh Pant was expected to fill the vacant position of Dhoni since the 2019 World Cup, but Pant failed to do so.

Rishabh Pant and Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be face to face in IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings today. Even though Rishabh Pant is in Dhoni’s opposing team, he can get a lot to learn from the former Indian captain here too. Although both Dhoni and Pant are successful with their respective teams, there are some personal achievements as well.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 39, has taken 100 catches behind the wicket in the IPL. If he takes three more catches, he will become the second wicketkeeper after Dinesh Karthik to take the most catches. Dinesh Karthik has taken 101 catches. Overall Dhoni has taken 101 catches (as a wicketkeeper and a fielder), while Karthik has 109 catches in the IPL.

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant is six sixes away from completing a century in terms of personal achievements. If he is able to do so, he will become the player to score the most sixes for Delhi Capitals. Sixes against Chennai can also be completed by Shikhar Dhawan. Shikhar has hit 96 sixes.

Having faced criticism for coming in the lower order in the first two matches, Dhoni is expected to move up his batting line-up against Delhi. Both the teams are as follows-

CSK Squad 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessi, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeeshan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Rituraj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan, Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore.

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Samms, Alex Carrie, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Akshar Patel , Tushar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra.