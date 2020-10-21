In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings (Chennai Super Kings, CSK) are not taking the name of the difficulties. With CSK looking to be eliminated from the playoff race, the team’s star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is ruled out of the remaining matches due to groin injury. Bravo, 37, has been an important part of CSK’s team for many years. He could not bowl for the final over against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah on 17 October.

Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni then handed the ball to Ravindra Jadeja, in whose over, Axar Patel gave Delhi Capitals the victory for three consecutive sixes. Superkings CEO Kashi Vishwanathan told PTI, “Dwayne Bravo is out of the IPL due to groin injury”. Bravo played six matches for CSK and managed only seven runs in two innings. He, however, took six wickets and gave runs at the rate of 8.57 runs per over during this period.

The Superkings’ team are almost out of the playoff race with seven defeats in 10 matches and are currently in the final spot in the points table. Earlier, Super Kings senior players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh decided not to play in the current tournament due to personal reasons, which weakened the team. The team also had to bear the brunt of the poor form of senior players like captain Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav.