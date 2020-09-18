Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming today said that a break of more than a year was very beneficial for the team’s charismatic captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, so that he can be refreshed to meet the challenges of the technically different Indian Premier League Are mentally strong.

On September 19, the opening match of the tournament will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Earlier, former New Zealand captain Fleming said that his team’s experience of winning big matches will be useful for the next 53 days.

Last month, Dhoni retired from international cricket after a break of more than a year and when asked about his preparations for the IPL, Fleming said nothing was different. He is very fit and mentally strong.

In an interview given to CSK’s official website before the tournament, Fleming said, “In some ways, the break can be very effective for our experienced and older players. MS is refreshed and ready to do well. ”

The three-time champions are heavily reliant on players over the age of 35, including Dhoni, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav and Imran Tahir. About this

“Experienced players can recognize important occasions,” said Fleming. That is why he has done so brilliantly in his career. They can bend the match, withstand pressure and assess situations. This is the experience, that’s why we consider it very important.

He further said that that’s why we were successful in winning so many close matches. Because important players have a lot of experience and you can also combine skills in it. You can involve the youth and create the right balance.