CSIR UGC NET 2020: CSIR UGC NET 2020 exam date has been changed. The National Testing Agency has announced the new date of CSIR UGC-NET June Exam 2020 on Friday.

According to the latest notification of NTA, CSIR UGC NET June 2020 examination will now be held on 19, 21 and 26 November 2020 in various examination centers across the country. See official notes hereNTA CSIR UGC NET 2020 Notice)

The official notification of the NTA said that in view of the large-scale academic convenience of students, the Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Education (MHRD) for various examinations.

NTA said that UGC NET 2020 Admit Card will be issued soon. All the candidates will get the admit card one day before the exam date. After the release of CSIR UGC NET Admit Card, the official website of the candidate NTA csirnet.nta.in Will be able to download from