The Independent Trade Union and Civil Servants Central (CSIF) has called this Saturday, December 14, a mobilization before the General Management of Muface in Madrid at 12:30 p.m. to defend the maintenance of the health model of administrative mutualism due to the lack of agreement between the Government and insurers to renew the validity of the current Muface agreement.

The rally, backed by the police union Jupol and the Civil Guard association Jucilis part of the calendar of mobilizations in defense of administrative mutualism, which began last November 11 with a demonstration in Madrid in front of the Ministry of Finance and the subdelegations of the Government of all of Spain to also demand that the Government unlocking collective bargaining to improve the working conditions of all public employees.

CSIF has indicated that the mobilization, in which mutualists from all parts of Spain will participate, will be carried out with the objective of asking the Government to take a tender “attractive enough” to ensure the continuity of the system.

Likewise, the union has assured that the protests will last over time in the event that the Government continues without reacting and without guaranteeing the continuity of the Muface model “with quality healthcare.”









«The Minister of Public Service still not responding to our request for an urgent meeting to give explanations, so CSIF “It will increase pressure on the Government until it reacts with the call for partial and total strikes in the Administration,” they have denounced from CSIF.

This Wednesday the union organizations UGT, CCOO, ANPE, USO, ADIDE, USIE, UFP, ACAIP and SIAT They also gathered to demand that the Government and insurers finalize “as soon as possible” an agreement for Muface that guarantees the health care and quality of public employees.

CSIF takes the complaints of mutual members to Brussels

The public workers union has taken to Brussels the “hundreds” of complaints they have received in recent weeks from the mutualists in the complaints that the clinics are canceling, delaying and suspending medical appointments and surgical interventions in the face of uncertainty about the health care agreement.

These complaints were reported by the union to the Ombudsman last Monday and registered in the Congress of Deputies with the aim that the parliamentary groups propose initiatives in defense of the health care received by Muface’s 1.5 million mutual members.

By presenting these complaints in Brussels, the union seeks to make both the European Parliament and the Commission aware of the situation in which public workers find themselves and his family members assisted by Muface to “take the actions he deems necessary.”

Muface news

The three insurers that now pay attention to Muface (Adeslas, Asisa and DKV) did not present themselves to the new tender for the years 2025 and 2026 called by the management of Muface because the Government proposed a increase in premiums of 17.12%below the request of the insurers, which was around 40%.

When the tender was void, the Government opened a period of ten business daysfrom November 21 to December 4, so that insurers could notify Muface at what price they would provide the health service, specifying the fixed premiums that would have to be paid for each age group for each year of the new agreement (2025, 2026 and 2027).

The first tender for the concert covered the period 2025-2026, but the preliminary consultation establishes an estimated period of validity of the new concert of three years, from 2025 to 2027.

After the consultation period ends, Muface has compiled the responses submitted in a final report in which it indicates that the insurers DKV and Asisa have not provided Muface with “evidence of costs” regarding the total premium they have suggested to the mutual insurance company for the new healthcare agreement, while Adeslas has not participated in said preliminary consultation.

With the information collected in this consultation, and with this report, the Government plans to launch a new tender for the private healthcare concert of Muface officials before the end of the year, as indicated by the Minister for Digital Transformation and the Public Service, Oscar Lopez.